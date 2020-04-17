Rogers man arrested Tuesday involving sexual abuse of a 10-year-old-girl

Jose Jeremias Sosa-Guerra was arrested in connection with rape, sexual grooming of a child and sexual assault.

ROGERS, Ark. — 20-year-old, Jose Jeremias Sosa-Guerra was detained in the Benton County Jail on a $20,000 bond Wednesday, (Apr.15)

Jose Jeremias Sosa-Guerra was arrested in connection with rape, sexual grooming of a child and sexual assault.

On Apr. 11, the Rogers Police Department started an investigation after a report was filed accusing Sosa of abusing the girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.

On Apr. 14 a warrant for Sosa-Guerra's arrest was issued for the following offenses: Rape, Class Y Felony, Sexual Assault 2nd degree, Class B Felony, sexual grooming of a child, and a Class A Misdemeanor.

The girl provided details of abuse by Sosa-Guerra during an interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County, according to the affidavit.

She also said she was shown cell phone pornography by Sosa-Guerra on his cell phone, according to the affidavit.

Sosa-Guerra's arraignment will be held on May 6 in the Benton County Circuit.