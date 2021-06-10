Rogers man arrested in child pornography investigation

37-year-old Jason Lee Hagar was charged with two counts of Distributing, Possessing, or Viewing of Matter Depicting Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving a Child.

ROGERS, Arkansas — On (June 8), detectives with the Rogers Police Department, in cooperation with agents from Homeland Security Investigations, conducted an investigation into allegations of possession and distribution of child pornography which led to an arrest.

37-year-old Jason Lee Hagar, of Rogers, was arrested by Rogers Police on Wednesday (June 9) and charged with two counts of Distributing, Possessing, or Viewing of Matter Depicting Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving a Child, a Class C Felony.

Arkansas Code 5-27-602, Distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, states that a person commits distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child if the person knowingly:

Receives for the purpose of selling or knowingly sells, procures, manufactures, gives, provides, lends, trades, mails, delivers, transfers, publishes, distributes, circulates, disseminates, presents, exhibits, advertises, offers, or agrees to offer through any means, including the internet, any photograph, film, videotape, computer program or file, video game, or any other reproduction or reconstruction that depicts a child or incorporates the image of a child engaging in sexually explicit conduct; or

Possesses or views through any means, including on the internet, any photograph, film, videotape, computer program or file, computer-generated image, video game, or any other reproduction that depicts a child or incorporates the image of a child engaging in sexually explicit conduct.