Rogers man arrested for aggravated assault after firing weapon outside of restaurant

ROGERS, Ark. — Officers with the Rogers Police Department responded to a shooting at the Angus Grill and Cantina at South Bellview Road on Friday, Sept. 17 at around 12:51 a.m.

An employee called saying the restaurant security guard was fighting with a customer in the parking lot. During the fight, the suspect went to his vehicle, grabbed a rifle, and fired several shots into the air. The suspect continued to fire shots into the air as he left the scene.

The suspect was later identified as Mario Mata Jr., 27 of Rogers. An arrest and search warrant was issued and Mata was arrested at his home.

Mata facescharges related to Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm from a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Assault, Simultaneous Possession of a Controlled Substance, and a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.