Rogers fire sends pillar of smoke over Horsebarn Road

There are currently no confirmed injuries or answers as to what has caused the fire.

ROGERS, Ark. — According to a post by the Rogers Fire Department (RFD), authorities responded to a fire off of Horsebarn Road around 7:30 p.m. on July 17. 

RFD has stated that they were able to get the fire under control around 8 p.m. 

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

