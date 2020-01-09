Rogers High School educator receives award from Yale

The program recognizes outstanding educators from around the world who support and inspire their students to perform at high levels and to achieve excellence.

ROGERS, Ark. — Carlton Efurd, a Rogers High School coach and counselor, has been recognized by the Yale Office of Undergraduate Admissions as a recipient of the 2020 Yale Educator Award.

The Yale Educator Recognition Program recognizes outstanding educators from around the world who support and inspire their students to perform at high levels and to achieve excellence.

Students entering the Yale Class of 2024 were asked to nominate outstanding educators who have deeply impacted their lives. Efurd was nominated for the award by Miguel Garcia, then selected as a winner by a committee in the Office of Undergraduate Admissions.

Of this year’s 317 nominees, who represent 41 US states and 19 countries, 57 teachers and 24 counselors were selected to receive the award. Matriculating students are invited to nominate high school educators, and a committee of Yale admissions officers reviews each nomination individually and designates recipients.

