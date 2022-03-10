'Safety concern' causes Rogers Heritage High School to go on temporary lockdown

Classes have resumed after police looked into a suspected weapon at Rogers Heritage High School.

ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers Heritage High School is no longer on lockdown after a reported "safety concern."

According to Ashley Siwiec with the Rogers Public Schools, officials held students in place Thursday, March 10, morning out of caution.

Rogers Police say school officials contacted them after a student reported that another student had a weapon in the hallway.

Officers arrived on the scene and were able to track the student to their classroom. The student was taken out of the room without incident and searched. Officers did not find a firearm.

Police say after an investigation, the student that alerted school officials had misidentified an object as a firearm.

Police say the student had reported their concern out of good faith and are glad that it turned out to be nothing.

Classes have now resumed, and there is no safety concern at this time.

