Rogers football team visits elementary students ahead of playoff game

To help get the community excited for the Mounties home playoff game, football players visited elementary students across the district.

ROGERS, Ark. — For the first time in 15 years, Rogers High School will be playing at home for the first round of football playoffs. This time around they don’t want to leave anyone out of the celebration.

Before the big game Friday, Nov. 12, the football team split up and spent their morning at different elementary schools checking in on their biggest little fans.

Old Wire Elementary School Principal Molly Brock says it means a lot to her students when the high schoolers check in on them.

“Just seeing the faces of the bigger kids they feel like they’re rockstars," Brock said.

Coach Chad Harvison says the goal of the visits is to let the community know no matter how big or how small, every Mountie makes a difference.

“It’s kind of neat for the kids and also for our guys it gives them an opportunity to go and make a positive impact and influence these younger kids,” Harvison said.

All 75 football players split into groups to spend their morning at different schools, most players chose to go back to their elementary.

“Everything looks so much smaller but I know it’s all the same and just the teachers getting to see them again it’s great because they made me who I am today,” said football player Gavin Fowler.

Senior Gavin Fowler grew up at Old Wire Elementary and while opening doors in the car line he couldn’t help but think about when he was the one getting out of the car.

“A while ago that was me, and I was that Small,” Fowler said.

He says it was the football players who came to visit his class that inspired him to take the field.

“I always wanted to be a football player I always wanted to be one of the stronger guys because I thought they were invincible,” Fowler said.

Years later, Fowler is a linebacker for the Mounties and has a different focus, not the big guys, but the little guys.

“I hope they want to be like us one day, I hope they want to pick up the sport we’re great role models and it teaches us to be a better man,” Fowler said.