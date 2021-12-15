Rogers firefighters safe after being trapped under downed powerline, over 2K without power due to strong winds

The firefighters were driving down Dixieland Road and Walnut Street when a powerline fell on the truck, trapping them inside.

ROGERS, Ark. — Three Rogers firefighters are unharmed after being trapped under a live powerline.

According to Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins, just after 12 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, the firefighters were driving down Dixieland Road and Walnut Street when a powerline fell on the truck, trapping them inside.

Chief Jenkins says strong winds could have caused the powerline to fall, but it's not known exactly what happened at this time.

All three firefighters had to wait until it was safe to leave the vehicle but were unharmed during the incident.

Chief Jenkins says there is no damage to the firetruck.

SWEPCO is now working to clean up the downed line. There are currently more than 2,000 without power.