The cause of the fire at a duplex in the Pinnacle Subdivision is unknown at this time.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Fire Department was on the scene of a fire in a duplex in the Pinnacle Subdivision on South Prairie Dunes Drive.

As of 9 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 29) fire crews are still on the scene.

According to Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins, it was an attic fire that has already been contained.

No one was hurt, but they struck a second alarm only out of precaution due to the size of the structure.

No other information has been released at this time.