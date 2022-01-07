Crews respond to fire at Tyson's Chick-N-Quick

The Rogers Fire Department reported heavy smoke from the roof of the building.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Fire Department responded to a building fire at Tyson's Chick-N-Quick at 400 West Olrich Street early Friday, Jan. 7, morning.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke from the roof was spotted.

The Rogers Fire Department says the situation is now under control, but no further details were released.

It's not clear whether or not anyone was injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.