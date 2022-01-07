Crews respond to fire at Tyson's Chick-N-Quick

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Fire Department responded to a building fire at Tyson's Chick-N-Quick at 400 West Olrich Street early Friday, Jan. 7, morning.
When crews arrived, heavy smoke from the roof was spotted.
The Rogers Fire Department says the situation is now under control, but no further details were released.
It's not clear whether or not anyone was injured during the incident.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Fire crews in Rogers and Benton County have responded to several residential fires since the beginning of 2022. Earlier this week, an overturned semi crashed into several power lines. First responders and fire crews worked for hours to clear the scene.