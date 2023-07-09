Rogers Fire Department responds to fire at Smokin' Joe's Ribhouse

The call came in at around 5:30 a.m. when the caller reported "smoke and flames in the attic," according to RFD.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire at Smokin' Joe's Ribhouse on Friday, Sept. 8 morning.

The call came in at around 5:30 a.m. when the caller reported "smoke and flames in the attic,"

according to RFD.

The fire was put out by 5:47 a.m., officials say.

5NEWS spoke with the Rogers Police Department who says the fire could have been caused by an electrical issue, or a lightning strike.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device