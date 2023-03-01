Rogers Fire Captain dies after medical emergency while off duty

Rogers Fire Captain Shawn Treat passed away on March 20 after a medical emergency, Chief Jenkins confirmed on Tuesday, March 21.

ROGERS, Ark. — According to Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins, a fire captain died after a medical emergency on Monday night while off duty.

While information is still being gathered, Chief Jenkins was able to pass along that they are gathering details and plans in the wake of Captain Shawn Treat's passing on March 20.

The Tontitown Fire Department posted a message saying their thoughts and prayers are with Treat's family and the Rogers Fire Department.

