Rogers Fire Dept. Captain to be next Farmington Fire Chief

Bill Hellard, a Captain at Rogers Fire Department is retiring after almost 20 years of service and will be Farmington's next Fire Chief.
Credit: Rogers Fire Department

ROGERS, Ark. — Bill Hellard, a Captain at Rogers Fire Department is retiring after almost 20 years of service and will be Farmington's next Fire Chief.

On Monday (May 20) the Rogers Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post "We are happy and sad to see Captain Bill Hellard leave today. He’s served the citizens of Rogers for nearly 20 years as a Firefighter, Fire Equipment Operator, and Captain. This morning, he was relieved of duty and will become the new Fire Chief in Farmington. Good luck, Bill! We will certainly miss you."

