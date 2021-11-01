Rogers brewery raises money during inaugural Oktoberfest

ROGERS, Ark. — Natural State Beer Co. of Rogers raised more than $20,000 for local charities during its inaugural Oktoberfest fundraiser on Sept. 18 at Village on the Creeks.
Mark Smith, one of the business’ co-owners with Dan Clous, said more than 250 people attended the beer festival fundraiser. The outdoor event featured 12 local and regional breweries serving more than 20 different beers, $4,000 in giveaways, and a full day of live music and food.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to all the breweries and food donors and a huge thank you to the volunteers who helped host, serve, provide security and fundraise with us throughout the day,” Clous said.
