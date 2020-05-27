Rogers Aquatics Center to remain closed for 2020 season due to coronavirus

"After much consideration and thought among our leadership and staff, the Rogers Aquatics Center will remain closed for the 2020 season," officials wrote on social media .

"The potential exposure to COVID-19 is high for both staff and visitors at the facility even with social distancing and sanitization practices in place," officials wrote. "We believe this is the best decision as we continue to try to protect the health and safety of our community with emphasis on those in the high risk category."