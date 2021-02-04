Rogers Aquatic Park to reopen this summer

The City of Roger has announced the reopening of the Rogers Aquatics Center for the 2021 season.

ROGERS, Ark. — The City of Rogers has announced the reopening of the Rogers Aquatics Center for the 2021 season.

Starting June 1st, the center will be opened from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The center will continue to follow social distancing guidelines and will have a capacity of 50%, which limits to 500 guests.

Chairs, tables, and lounge chairs will be spaced through the park, and extra tables outside the park will be available to allow for social distancing. Lockers will be available for rental and prepackaged concessions will be available for purchase.

The Rogers Aquatics Center will have a swim team, but it will not be offering swim lessons, rentals, birthday parties, river walks, lap swim, or park after dark due to the pandemic.