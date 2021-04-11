Rogers Animal Services looking to empty the shelter with pet adoption event

Rogers Animal Services pet adoption fees will be $10 from Dec. 7-19.

ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers Animal Services is participating in BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters - Holliday Hope" event next month.

Over 200 shelters across the country are participating in helping pets find a home this holiday season by reducing adoption fees.

From Dec. 7-19, all adoptions through Rogers Animal Services will be $10. This fee will include the Spay/Neuter, microchip, and deworming.

“Shelters are overcrowded and in desperate need of support due to slowed adoption rates and increased length of stay for pets," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “With so many people seeking to add pets to their family around this time of year, our ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance.”

Officials say the “Empty the Shelters” campaign has helped 67,758 pets find homes since 2016.

You can find adoptable pets on Petfinder.com. Adoptions at Rogers Animal Services are by appointment only. To set up an appointment you can call 479-621-1197 Tuesday through Saturday.