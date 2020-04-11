x
5 injured in house explosion: Rogers and Pea Ridge firefighters provide aid to burn victims

Three children and two adults were injured. The assistance of at least two emergency helicopters has been requested.
WASHBURN, Missouri — Pea Ridge Police Department says one family member drove to Pea Ridge and went into a White Oak gas station in an attempt to get medical assistance.. 

Both the Rogers Fire Department and the Pea Ridge Fire Department are providing medical aid to multiple victims of a house explosion that occurred early on Wednesday (Nov. 5) morning in Washburn, Missouri.

Three children and two adults, all family, suffered severe burn injuries, according to the Rogers Fire Department. 

Two of the children were airlifted separately and taken to hospitals. The third child was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The two adults took their own car to a Bentonville hospital, but one of them is now being transported by helicopter to a hospital in Springfield.

The assistance of at least two emergency helicopters has been requested.

Washburn Fire Department is investigating the explosion

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

