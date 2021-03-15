Rogers 11-year-old receives a special gift from Make a Wish

Riley Duckworth, a COVID-19 survivor and leukemia patient received a shopping spree thanks to Rogers students and the Make A Wish Foundation.

ROGERS, Ark. — An 11-year-old boy received a lot of love and special gifts thanks to students at Rogers High School and the Make A Wish Foundation.

On Monday (March 15) students a part of the Rogers High School Deca Club (Distributive Education Clubs of America) pulled out the red carpet for 11-year-old Riley Duckworth. Riley survived COVID-19 but is still battling leukemia.

Students at Rogers High School say they have been planning this day for over six months and worked with sponsors as well as the Arkansas Department of Health to make sure they took the proper COVID-19 safety measures.

“These past few days it’s been sleepless nights. I’m excited, I’m ready,“ said Karsen Uecker, Rogers High School Deca Co-President.

Uecker says he was excited to see the smile on Riley's face as students surprised him with gifts and performances.

“He has no idea that any of this is happening. He thinks he’s coming for a martial arts performance,” Uecker said.

“I thought it was going to be like a couple of my friends just coming to a special place and getting some stuff,” Riley said.

Riley continued saying, “It’s just so, I’m just so...I’m speechless.”

He received multiple gifts including a key to the city, his favorite chips, candy, a 50 inch TV and a $1,000 check.

“It’s overwhelming, it’s unbelievable. But it does show what a community can come together and make something special out of something that didn’t start off so special,” said Jeremy Duckworth, Riley’s father.

The Rogers High School Deca Club created a special day, for a special boy.