Rodeo of Ozarks kicks off Annual Parade in Springdale

“We have a lot of different people in the parade,” said, Kelsey Smith



They lined up in Springdale, along with rodeo queens, politicians, and local riding clubs, for the parade.



Kelsey Smith says there was “A lot of interesting variety, in the parade.”



A crowd lined the route to take it all in. The parade is usually at 10 in the morning, but this year was different.



“One reason was because a lot of the people in the parade wanted to be in the grand entry,” said Smith.



Given the weather, not exactly ideal, according to rodeo board member Steven smith.



“I think after this 100-degree day today and it affected the cowboys, the horses, and even the people to come and watch,” said Smith.



Overall, Smith considers this year's rodeo a success. Friday night was its biggest night in years.



“It’s always a good night, the crowds good, and it’ll be a fun night.” Said Smith



As the cowboys ride away, and the sun sets on this year's rodeo, work begins to prepare for next year.