Rodeo of Ozarks kicks off Annual Parade in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Hundreds of people lined up along Emma Avenue in Springdale to watch the Annual Rodeo of Ozarks parade Saturday, June 25. A little heat didn't stop the cowboys and cowgirls.
“We have a lot of different people in the parade,” said, Kelsey Smith
They lined up in Springdale, along with rodeo queens, politicians, and local riding clubs, for the parade.
Kelsey Smith says there was “A lot of interesting variety, in the parade.”
A crowd lined the route to take it all in. The parade is usually at 10 in the morning, but this year was different.
“One reason was because a lot of the people in the parade wanted to be in the grand entry,” said Smith.
Given the weather, not exactly ideal, according to rodeo board member Steven smith.
“I think after this 100-degree day today and it affected the cowboys, the horses, and even the people to come and watch,” said Smith.
Overall, Smith considers this year's rodeo a success. Friday night was its biggest night in years.
“It’s always a good night, the crowds good, and it’ll be a fun night.” Said Smith
As the cowboys ride away, and the sun sets on this year's rodeo, work begins to prepare for next year.
DOWNLOAD THE 5NEWS APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.
For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.