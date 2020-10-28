Rodeo of the Ozarks to hold annual Christmas Parade Nov. 28

The parade will be departing from Parsons Stadium on Emma and will proceed West on Emma Avenue to Harris Street.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Rodeo of the Ozarks announced that the 24th Annual Christmas Parade of the Ozarks will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, beginning at 6 p.m.

This announcement comes a little later than usual due to obtaining approval because of the pandemic, according to event officials.

Executive Director, Rick Culver, announced Wednesday (Oct. 28) that this year the parade will carry the theme, “Christmas Dreams.” The parade will feature bands, floats, loads of holiday cheer and will include a special appearance by Santa Claus.

The parade will be departing from Parsons Stadium on Emma and will proceed West on Emma Avenue to Harris Street. The rainout date will be Monday, Nov. 30 if necessary.

The parade is open to the public and participation is free. All participants will be required to complete an entry form to register for the parade.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks are required when unable to maintain 6 feet distance.