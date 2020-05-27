Prarie Grove man arrested in Fayetteville on multiple charges

27-year-old Rocky Eugene Gwynne was placed under arrest for charges of Residential Burglary, Terroristic Threatening First Degree and Criminal Mischief First Degree.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 27-year-old Rocky Eugene Gwynne, of Prarie Grove, was arrested in Fayetteville on multiple charges.

On Wednesday (May 27) at 11:02 p.m. Fayetteville Police Officer, Justin Faubus, responded to an apartment on East Zion for a burglary.

He met the caller, Brooklyn Foster, at Lowes on Zion.

She said that when she arrived home, she found her ex-boyfriend Rocky Gwynne passed out in her bed.

Foster said Rocky had no reason to be at her residence and he had forced his way into the residence via a patio door.

Foster also told the officer that she had a text message conversation between her and Rocky, in which he threatened to kill her.

Foster went on to explain she was scared of Rocky and he had been physically abusive to her in their past dating relationship.

After Officer Faubus viewed the conversation between her and Rocky, multiple officers responded to the apartment on East Zion.

Officer Faubus observed several muddy shoe prints on the front door and the jamb was damaged to where it was unable to shut.

He also observed a large piece of wood which appeared to have been broken off the north patio door lying on the floor.

The Officers entered the residence and found Rocky lying in a bed.

They attempted to make verbal contact with Rocky but were unsuccessful.

The officers had to physically shake Rocky and apply a sternum rub to wake him.

Once he awoke part way he was placed under arrest for charges of Residential Burglary, Terroristic Threatening First Degree and Criminal Mischief First Degree.

Rocky was transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for booking.