x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Robert Shaw, former Arkansas AP bureau chief, dies at 97

Shaw covered everything from plane crashes to hurricanes to politics and entertainment during his career.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2005, file photo, Associated Press Vice President John Lumpkin, left, congratulates Little Rock Chief of Bureau Robert Shaw on the occasion of Shaw’s 40th AP anniversary in Little Rock, Ark. Shaw, whose career of more than 40 years with The Associated Press included leading the coverage of news in three states as a bureau chief, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville with family around him, said his daughter, Erin Moore. He was 79. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Robert Shaw, whose more than 40-year career with The Associated Press included leading news coverage in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Indiana, has died. 

He was 79. Shaw's daughter, Erin Moore, says he died Thursday in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville. 

Shaw was the bureau chief in Little Rock, Arkansas, when he retired from the AP in 2007. 

He covered everything from plane crashes to hurricanes to politics and entertainment during his career. 

Shaw was known as a perfectionist in his news coverage, as well as a leader focused on the wellbeing of his staff.

Credit: AP
This 1970 file photo shows Associated Press newsman Robert Shaw, AP’s capitol reporter at Little Rock, Ark. Shaw, whose career of more than 40 years with The Associated Press included leading the coverage of news in three states as a bureau chief, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville with family around him, said his daughter, Erin Moore. He was 79. (AP Photo/File)

WATCH: Sarah Huckabee Sanders shatters state record for most money ever raised in governor campaign

Related Articles