Road Crews prepare for more winter weather

In preparation for Friday's expected snow, ARDOT road crews spent the day pre-treating roads in Northwest Arkansas and River Valley.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — ARDOT roads crews have spent the day pre-treating roads like I-49 in preparation for the snow expected Friday, March 11.

Unlike last time we were expecting winter weather, this time there hasn’t been rain making their job easier.

“It’s dry and it allows us to get the brine down, do from a textbook this looks pretty easy and pretty standard, but you know me, never let the guard down,” said Dave Parker.

ARDOT spokesman Dave Parker says crews are out now putting the salt brine out on primary roads. He says with all the winter weather we’ve had this year some areas have ran low on supplies to treat the roads, but they were able to borrow from other parts of the state.

“We’ve got enough pretreatment time that we should be able to handle things and whatever does stick to the road, we’ll have the plows ready to go and be in good shape and I’m hoping by Sunday we’re back up into nice temperatures,” Parker said.

Benton County has had crews out as well since this morning pre-treating roads with a salt brine mixture.

“We are ready for anything and haven’t depleted anything, we’re ready and loaded to go and hopefully tomorrow isn’t too bad. It sounds like it won’t be as bad as the last two storms but we’re going to have to wait and see,” said Melody Kwok.

Communications Director, Melody Kwok says all their plows are on the trucks ready to head out once snow starts falling.

“This seems like it’s just going to be snow, so that’s good for roads. The ice is the problem. Ice is hard to get off, so with the snow, it’s lighter, it’s fluffier, it’s easier to treat and we can plow it off and we don’t have to worry about ice,” she said.

ARDOT says even though this is a mild system it’s impacting the entire state. ARDOT has all 10 districts throughout the state who are either out pre-treating now or will start tomorrow.

Cold temperatures Friday night into Saturday could also make for slick driving conditions on Saturday.

