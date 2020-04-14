River Valley woman passes away alone in the hospital because of visitor restrictions

Phyllis Carpenter's family is devastated that they never got to see her again after they were forced to leave the hospital because of coronavirus restrictions.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The family of Phyllis Carpenter is still grappling with her sudden and unexpected loss.

“It’s indescribable the feeling you have when you have a loved one you couldn’t do anything for, you couldn’t comfort, you couldn’t do anything. She spent the last several weeks of her life isolated from her whole family and everyone," said Phyllis' son Tim LeMonier.

Phyllis was recovering at Baptist Health Fort Smith after suffering from a stroke last month.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and hospital visitor restrictions, her family could not be there to care for her.

“She was crying and wanted her family. She was just overwhelmed and depressed being separated and dealing with all of this." Aneisha LeMonier, Phyllis' daughter-in-law said.

The family says Phyllis was getting better and preparing for rehab, but on Thursday (April 9) she was suffering from severe pain. They say doctors worked on her but she never recovered.

The family still doesn’t know her exact cause of death.

“I wish Baptist would have leaned in towards the family and looked at these situations on a case by case like some other health systems did do," Aneisha said.

The loss of this kind, loving, and caring person is a blow to a community who will miss her infectious laugh and beautiful smile

“She always tried to treat everyone fair and do the best and she was always laughing and was just the sweetest person," Tim said