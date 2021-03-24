River Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's to take place in person this September

Registration is now open for the 2021 Arkansas River Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s. You will still have the option to participate virtually.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Alzheimer’s Association is moving forward with plans to host the Arkansas River Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s in-person in Fort Smith this fall.

The walk will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Officials say the health and safety of all participants remains the top priority as decisions are being made in all Walk markets regarding event details.

In addition to planning the in-person event, the Alzheimer’s Association will continue to offer options to participate in Walk to End Alzheimer’s online and in your neighborhood.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s was recently ranked as the second-largest fundraising event in the country by total revenue.

Despite the changes to this event due to the pandemic, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised more than $67 million last year in more than 600 participating communities across the country. The money raised by Walk funds Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.

To be part of this event in 2021, you can register and receive the latest updates on a Walk to End Alzheimer’s in a community near you.