River Valley Regional Food Bank to host food distribution event Saturday

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The River Valley Regional Food Bank will be hosting the June installment of the Antioch for Youth & Family child and family summer feeding distribution event this Saturday (June 26). This distribution is thanks to a grant provided by Feeding America.

The event will be held at the food bank facility located at 1617 S. Zero Street in Fort Smith from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To receive the food, clients must bring with them the certificate they received in the May distributions. Volunteers will hole punch the client's tickets before they get in line.

During the food distribution, families will be receiving a variety of nutritional items. This will include frozen proteins, fresh produce, shelf-stable food items, and other familiar summertime staples.

Volunteers will guide clients through the food distribution line. Clients are asked to enter through the front of the parking lot between Arvest and Kentucky Fried Chicken and exit through the parking lot through Atwoods. Police will be on sight to help with the traffic flow.