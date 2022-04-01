River Valley Regional Food Bank partner to host distribution event in Fort Smith

The event will be held at Mission United Methodist Church Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to noon or while supplies last.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Mission United Methodist Church (UMC) food pantry is the River Valley Regional Food Bank's (RVRFB) newest pantry member and it will be hosting its first event on Saturday, April 2.

Mission UMC will host its inaugural Emergency Food Assistance Program distribution (TEFAP) from 10 a.m. to noon or while supplies last. The commodity food program is an income-based program that works to improve the health of those with low income by supplementing their diets with nutritious USDA Foods. These commodities will be available to qualified Fort Smith residents only.

To qualify, you must show proof of Fort Smith residency, and an income eligibility fork that can be found online.

Mission UMC is located at 721 North 10th St. To enter the distribution site, traffic must enter from the alley off G St. and exit off of H St.

Mission UMC will be another monthly USDA commodities distribution site for the RVRFB. Those who are eligible can receive food once a month from one site. Residents who are already registered at other locations will not be eligible to receive food on Saturday.

