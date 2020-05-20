x
RVRFB will host a public distribution this morning in Mansfield and Bonanza

A distribution of protein products will begin at Mansfield around 9:30 a.m. After that distribution is complete, they will go to Bonanza.
Credit: River Valley Regional Food Bank

MANSFIELD, Ark. — The River Valley Regional Food Bank (RVRFB) will host a public distribution of assorted protein products Wednesday (May 20) in Mansfield and Bonanza.

The distribution at Mansfield will begin around 9:30 a.m. at Mansfield High School. 

When that distribution is complete, they will go to the park in Bonanza.

RVRFB will provide on-site updates and post photos to their social media channels. 

