RVRFB will host a public distribution this morning in Mansfield and Bonanza

A distribution of protein products will begin at Mansfield around 9:30 a.m. After that distribution is complete, they will go to Bonanza.

MANSFIELD, Ark. — The River Valley Regional Food Bank (RVRFB) will host a public distribution of assorted protein products Wednesday (May 20) in Mansfield and Bonanza.

The distribution at Mansfield will begin around 9:30 a.m. at Mansfield High School.

When that distribution is complete, they will go to the park in Bonanza.