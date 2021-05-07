River Valley Regional Food Bank donates $50K to Antioch for Youth & Family

The River Valley Regional Food Bank is donating $50,000 through its partnership Feeding America to Antioch for Youth & Family for a summer distribution program.

The program will be a series of summer feeding distributions to help provide nourishment to at-risk youth and their families. The donation will be used to supply food for three feeding distributions.

The first distribution event will be held on the third weekend in May, the second event will take place around Father’s Day in June, and the third and final event will take place around Independence Day in July. Families that attend the first event, will be receiving a certificate they will redeem to receive food at the following events. The times and locations are still pending but will be announced when finalized.

During the food distribution, children and their families will be receiving food boxes containing an assortment of frozen proteins, fresh produce, shelf-stable food items, etc. Each box will also have a flyer with a link to a Feeding America survey that will ask residents to answer questions about their level of food insecurity. This information will be collected by Feeding America to help determine the areas of need for food assistance. Families that attend the first event in May will receive a certificate they will redeem to receive food at the June and July events.

“The food bank is honored to be a member of Feeding America and work with Antioch on this great event,” River Valley Regional Food Bank Director Tracy Engel said. “Being able to provide nutrition to 3,000 children and families over the course of three summer months, with three events, will really help us bridge the hunger gap in the River Valley.”

Research has shown that schoolchildren do not receive adequate nutrition they need during their summer vacations as the school lunch programs become unavailable during the break. According to research from Feeding America, almost 16 million children in America are still at risk of hunger. Due to this ongoing problem, the summer feeding program will be looking to target elementary students in Fort Smith schools where the majority of the students receive free or reduced lunch. They will work to identify 3,000 at-risk children and their families to participate in the distributions.