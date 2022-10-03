River Valley Regional Food Bank partners with Artemis Project to feed dogs in need

The River Valley Regional Food Bank welcomed the Artemis Project as a new agency member and provided 1,221 pounds of dog food.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The River Valley Regional Food Bank welcomed a new organization to its agency network.

On Wednesday, March 9, the River Valley animal rescue organization the Artemis Project was announced as a new agency member.

The food bank also provided 1,221 pounds of dog food to the Artemis Project, thanks to its partnership with Feeding America, and the Caplan-Bensley Foundation’s Jazzy’s Place Dog Food Initiative.

The Artemis Project is a nonprofit that provides shelter, rescue and adoption services to more than 200 dogs.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.