x
River Valley Regional Food Bank partners with Artemis Project to feed dogs in need

The River Valley Regional Food Bank welcomed the Artemis Project as a new agency member and provided 1,221 pounds of dog food.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The River Valley Regional Food Bank welcomed a new organization to its agency network.

On Wednesday, March 9, the River Valley animal rescue organization the Artemis Project was announced as a new agency member. 

The food bank also provided 1,221 pounds of dog food to the Artemis Project, thanks to its partnership with Feeding America, and the Caplan-Bensley Foundation’s Jazzy’s Place Dog Food Initiative.

The Artemis Project is a nonprofit that provides shelter, rescue and adoption services to more than 200 dogs.

Credit: Regional Food Bank

