River Valley Regional Food Bank and OK Foods passing out 120,000 pounds of chicken now

The products are being given out at Kay Rogers Park to families struggling from the coronavirus pandemic today until 4 p.m. while supplies last.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The River Valley Regional Food Bank and OK Foods are passing out 120,000 pounds of chicken products Tuesday (Apr. 15).

They are giving out the products at Kay Rogers Park in Fort Smith to families struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic until 4 p.m. while supplies last.

There are around 100 volunteers helping pass out products, and thanks to a grant, the food bank is able to pay volunteers.

"They may have been laid off, or they were service industry workers, they’ve been furloughed, cut back on their hours, so they are able to make a little money and give back to the community today," director Tracy Engel said.

Rashida Smith says she is not able to work right now, but still wants to make an impact. "I mean it’s hard because I know there are teachers laid off, and it’s hard for us not being with the kids. But just being able to give back, it’s been great," she said.

Each family is receiving about 40 pounds of chicken.

Smith says it has been amazing to see the reaction from the community. "One lady from her car was just like thank you, thank you, thank you so much, and it’s just been a great blessing," she said.

The Food Bank says they hope to host more food giveaways during the pandemic and hope to set up the next one in Crawford County.