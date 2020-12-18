River Valley nursing home builds COVID-19 friendly 'Happy Home' visitation room for residents and their loved ones

Greenhurst built a visitation booth earlier in the pandemic that became very popular. They knew they needed a warm place for the winter.

CHARLESTON, Arkansas — It’s been more than half a year since a lot of long-term care residents have seen their loved ones face-to-face and one River Valley nursing center has ended that by creating a safe visitation room.

Greenhurst Nursing Center in Charleston put the final touches on its "Happy Home" this week and residents and their loved ones have enjoyed getting to visit in the warm house safely behind plexiglass.

“The ability to have something even more comfortable, if it just helps a little bit is absolutely worth doing anything, we can to continue to have this safe way to experience a good visit, to experience love, to experience joy with your loved one,” owner and operator Jonas Schaffer said.

Schaffer says they built a visitation booth earlier in the pandemic that became very popular and they knew they needed a warm place for the winter. He says inside the booth is a system similar to what you would see at a bank, so the hearing impaired residents can hear.

“The true sacrifices that our family members and our residents and our employees are having to go through to keep our residents safe. We are blessed and lucky, currently, as I speak now we have no COVID, no residents have any COVID in our building,” he said.

Greenhurst has been very lucky to not have an outbreak of the coronavirus and has had just two cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

They hope by building this "Happy Home" they will continue to be able to keep the virus away from the center while still letting residents see their loved ones.

Marion Kessler came to Greenhurst to visit her son inside the happy home for the first time Thursday (Dec. 17). She says she is thankful to the center for making the best of a tough situation.

“You know you can see a person all you want and throw them kisses but it’s just not the same as being next to him and being able to touch him and give him a kiss,” she said.