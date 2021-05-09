River Valley non-profit offering equine therapy for Arkansans with disabilities

Manes and Miracles is working to help kids with disabilities overcome them with the help of therapy from horses.

Horses at ‘Manes and Miracles’ are trained to help those with disabilities “replace limitations with opportunities.”

“We have horses that he uses it all and we offer equine-assisted therapy to help with children with special needs,” said Amber Herndon, Manes in Miracles development director.

A goal that executive director and physical therapist Jodi Kusturin had the dream of achieving since a kid. “I felt like this is my calling,” Kusturin said. “I knew from the jump place said I wanted to help children disabilities.”

In 2019 her dream became a reality. Helping kids like Steve Hattabaugh’s three-year-old great-granddaughter, who communicated nonverbal and began walking later than normal.

“She couldn’t hold her head up, she couldn’t roll over,” said Steve Hattabaugh. His great-granddaughter attends Manes and Miracles.

However, after less than a year of working with the horses of Manes and Miracles, Steve Hattabaugh received a miracle himself from his granddaughter. “I think the first time I heard her holler ‘papa’ was on the back of the horse,” Hattabaugh said.

Horses are helping humans with physical and speech therapy, with the help of specialists. However, employees say the horses make the difference for some kids.

“When you look at horses you think OK, you can bring mind, body, and spirit,” said Kusturin. “You know it’s an animal is super motivating.”

This is a motivation, Steve’s granddaughter looks forward to every week. “She just lights up,” Hattabaugh said. “She looks for the horses because there are usually kids are already on horses. It’s our routine,” Hattabaugh. A routine that includes a nearly hour-long drive. But it is worth it for Hattabaugh.

“The improvement for her has gone far beyond what we expected,” said Hattabaugh. “She says lots of words now stringing them together,” He continued.

He said his granddaughter is beginning to set up straight. “It seems like the horse would correct the way it was standing to bounce the kid on its back,” said Hattabaugh.

“It tells your brain over and over again this is the way to move, this is the way to move it gives you that neurological input,“ said Kusturin.

Patients are grateful for Manes and Miracles. “I’ve been well pleased with it,” Hattabaugh said. “It’s just like a jewel here western Arkansas.”

Manes and Miracles have helped many across the River Valley. However, they are looking for help from the public. They are hosting a Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser to build a new facility and expand their services to serve veterans.