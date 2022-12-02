x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

List | River Valley holiday events

Check out this list of things to do this month in the River Valley!

More Videos

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — The holiday season is hitting Arkansas! Here are some events you can enjoy this month in the River Valley.

Fort Smith

Van Buren

Greenwood 

Did we miss one? You can email details about your event to news@kfsm.com.

More events will be added as they are announced!

Related Articles

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.

Before You Leave, Check This Out