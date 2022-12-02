List | River Valley holiday events

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — The holiday season is hitting Arkansas! Here are some events you can enjoy this month in the River Valley.
Fort Smith
- Creekmore Holiday Express
- Ice Skating Downtown - Now through Jan. 1.
- Fort Smith Christmas Parade - Dec. 10 Downtown Fort Smith at 3 p.m.
- Annual For Smith Museum of History Christmas Open House - Dec. 10 at 320 Rogers Ave. from 2-4 p.m.
- Story with Santa - Dec. 17 at Bakery District at 5:30 p.m.
- Meet the Grinch - Dec 17 at Rustic Cabin from 12-5 p.m.
- Meet the Grinch - Dec. 18 at Fort Smith Retro Market from 12-4 p.m.
Van Buren
- Holiday in Whoville on Main - Main Street Dec 10 from 10-3 p.m.
- Christmas at the Parks Ice Rink - Now through Dec. 31.
- TOTMA Christmas Parade - Dec 10 at 6 p.m.
- Christmas Village 2022 - First Baptist Van Buren from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Jingle & Joy - Dec. 17 from 5-8 p.m.
Greenwood
- Christmas on the Square - Dec. 5 from 5-10 p.m.
- Town of Greenwood Christmas Parade - Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.
- Greenwood Chamber of Commerce - Dec. 10 from 9-11 a.m.
Did we miss one? You can email details about your event to news@kfsm.com.
More events will be added as they are announced!
