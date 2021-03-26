x
River Valley Film Society adds programs with Arvest donation

Arvest Bank announced it would sponsor the inaugural Fort Smith International Film Festival and gave a $10,000 charitable gift to the River Valley Film Society.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Arvest Bank announced Thursday (March 25) it would sponsor the inaugural Fort Smith International Film Festival and gave a $10,000 charitable gift to the River Valley Film Society, the nonprofit organization spearheading the festival.

Arvest’s sponsorship will support the festival and additional year-round programs that are designed to enrich the artistic and professional lives of the River Valley’s young professionals noted a press release.

The festival has a theme of “Through Their Eyes” and will explore the many masks people in society wear and the eyes through which they see. It is scheduled for Aug. 13-14. Feature films will be shown at 5 Star Productions; short films at The Bakery District; and music videos at 906 Cocktail and Cigar Lounge. Goldsmith said they could show about six to seven feature-length films in a day, 40-50 short films that run between five and 30 minutes, and “a lot” of music videos.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

