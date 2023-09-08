River Valley local election results: Crawford, Sebastian counties

Voting ended on August 8.

ALMA, Arkansas — The River Valley held special elections on Aug. 8. The outcome of these elections dictate local politics from street improvement funding to fire and police department funding.

Voting began on August 8.

Election issues separated by county

Crawford County

Voters in Alma gave overwhelming support to extending a 1-cent sales tax.

Not only did the tax get renewed, voters also approved spending the money on a number of city projects.

Street improvement bonds: For

Park and recreational improvement bonds: For

Fire department improvement funds: For

Police department improvement funds: For

Water improvement bonds: For

Sewer improvement bonds: For

According to the results report from Crawford County, the total number of ballots cast was 160, putting voter turnout for the county at less than zero percent.

Sebastian County

Meanwhile in Sebastian County, voters did the same thing by approving the extension of a 1-cent sales tax. Voters approved the issue with 75% support. The tax generates about $33 million dollars on average each year with the county getting about $5 million.

Unofficial results

For: 2,494 (75.27%)

2,494 (75.27%) Against: 819 (24,72%)

The rest is divided among the county's 11 cities. It'll stay on the books for another 10 years.

Click here for the Sebastian County election results.

