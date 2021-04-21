Ritter Communications invests $28 million for NWA broadband; donates $50K to Razorback Greenway

It’s part of the company’s $60 million investment the past two years in communities throughout Arkansas.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — Jonesboro-based Ritter Communications said Wednesday (April 21) the company is investing $28 million to bring 100% fiber internet services and advanced cloud solutions to business customers in Springdale, Lowell, Fayetteville, Rogers and Bentonville.

“Ritter Communications knows that access to fast, reliable broadband internet is a necessity for successful business operations, and we are ready to meet that demand in the Northwest Arkansas business community,” Ritter Communications CEO Alan Morse said in a statement.

“With signals that travel at the speed of light, our 100% fiber high-speed internet connectivity will give Springdale, Lowell, Fayetteville, Rogers and Bentonville businesses another competitive edge.”

Ritter Communications’ services deliver speeds up to 10 gigabits per second of 100% fiber connectivity.

A specialized account management and customer support team will be stationed locally, assisting users with all services.

The full suite of telecommunications services offers not only connectivity but also custom cloud solutions, giving business customers access to the new state-of-the-art Ritter Communications Data Technology Center.