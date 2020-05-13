x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

89-year-old Terra Studios founder died on Mother's day

Rita Ward passed away peacefully in her home while holding her daughter's hand.
Credit: Terra Studios

On Mother's Day, May 10, Rita Ward peacefully passed away in her home.

She was 89-years-old and holding her daughter's hand when she passed.

Rita was the founder and matriarch of Terra Studios.

Terra Studios, home of the original Bluebird of Happiness is an art gallery, park, and education center located 13 miles outside of Fayetteville. 

Credit: Terra Studios

Rita was the creative force and responsible for many of the most beloved sculptures at Terra Studios.

Terra Studios became a 501(c)3 non-profit in 2014 with the mission "Using Art to Create a Better World".  

Credit: Terra Studios

There is no memorial planned at this time. 

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to Meals on Wheels at the Fayetteville Senior Activity Center

Watch: Gary Carter blowing glass at Terra Studios. 

Gary Carter (Primitive Influence) is blowing glass this week at Terra Studios. It's such a neat process to observe. 🤩 #terrastudios

Posted by Terra Studios on Tuesday, January 8, 2019

Learn more about Terra Studios at terrastudios.com.

RELATED: Production Ceases For Bluebirds Of Happiness At Terra Studios

RELATED: Terra Studios Postpones Production Of Bluebirds Of Happiness To Reduce Carbon Footprint