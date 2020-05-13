89-year-old Terra Studios founder died on Mother's day

Rita Ward passed away peacefully in her home while holding her daughter's hand.

She was 89-years-old and holding her daughter's hand when she passed.

Rita was the founder and matriarch of Terra Studios.

Terra Studios, home of the original Bluebird of Happiness is an art gallery, park, and education center located 13 miles outside of Fayetteville.

Rita was the creative force and responsible for many of the most beloved sculptures at Terra Studios.

Terra Studios became a 501(c)3 non-profit in 2014 with the mission "Using Art to Create a Better World".

There is no memorial planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to Meals on Wheels at the Fayetteville Senior Activity Center.

Watch: Gary Carter blowing glass at Terra Studios.

Gary Carter (Primitive Influence) is blowing glass this week at Terra Studios. It's such a neat process to observe. 🤩 #terrastudios Posted by Terra Studios on Tuesday, January 8, 2019