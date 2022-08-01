Rise in number of jobless pushes Arkansas’ July unemployment rate up to 3.3%

The jobs picture is better than a year ago when the July 2021 rate was 4%. The U.S. rate in July was 3.5%.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — A slower pace of job growth and a 2.5% rise in the number of jobless pushed Arkansas’ unemployment rate up slightly to 3.3% in July from the 3.2% in June. The jobs picture is better than a year ago when the July 2021 rate was 4%. The U.S. rate in July was 3.5%.

The number of employed in Arkansas during July was an estimated 1,311,345, up 33,357 jobs, or 2.6%, compared with July 2021, but just below the 1,311,381 in June, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report posted Friday (Aug. 19). The July numbers are preliminary and subject to revision.

Arkansas’ labor force, the number of people eligible to work, in July was 1,355,903, up 1.86% compared with the 1,331,143 in July 2021, and above the 1,354,855 in June.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device