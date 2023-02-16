American Meteor Society posts photo of meteorite found in Texas

The meteorite, the American Meteor Society says, is from the Feb. 15 event that created a sonic boom and shook houses in the Rio Grande Valley.

MISSION, Texas — Several Rio Grande Valley residents took to social media on Feb. 15 after hearing (and feeling) a sonic boom as a meteor entered the atmosphere west of McAllen. NASA said that data showed meteorites did reach the ground.

The meteor was estimated to weigh about 1,000 pounds and was about two feet in diameter, NASA officials said.

"Although meteors tend to hit Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds, they slow as they travel through the atmosphere, breaking into small fragments before hitting the ground," a summary of the event from NASA said. "Meteorites cool rapidly and generally are not a risk to the public."

The American Meteor Society published a photo of a meteorite they said was found in Texas after the fall.

Here is the third meteorite fall to be recovered this week! This one in Texas -- Three different meteorites in three days -- Feb 13th France, 14th Italy, 15th Texas. Posted by The American Meteor Society on Saturday, February 18, 2023

NASA gave a map of where they believe meteorites fell, which is an area off FM 755 just northeast of Rio Grande City. Anyone who believes they find a fragment should contact the Smithsonian, NASA officials said.

"When samples such as the remnants of this event are collected and studied, they enhance our understanding of the origin and evolution of our solar system and our local natural space debris environment," the NASA summary said.

The flash from the meteor was so bright that weather satellites detected it.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville used a lightning-detecting tool, the Geostationary Lightning Mapper, or GLM, to pinpoint the location of the fireball.

"There was no ongoing thunderstorm activity in the Valley but the GLM still detected a signal at around 523 PM CST Feb 15 per the images below," a social media post said.

We have received reports of a possible meteor/fireball in the sky earlier this evening west of McAllen. One of the... Posted by US National Weather Service Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley Texas on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Valley resident Marcos shared video of the loud boom that was heard as the meteor fell.

So, how should you handle fallen meteorites?

NASA said that it is best not to touch freshly fallen meteorites with your hands as you may damage the rock.

"Oils and microbes from your skin will slowly degrade the surface of a meteorite, dulling the fusion crust, contaminating the meteorite, and promoting rust," NASA reports.

Instead, the handling of meteorites should be done with gloves, tongs, or new aluminum foil. NASA scientists said meteorites should be kept clean and dry and can be wrapped in aluminum foil and sealed in a zip-lock bag to offer it protection from humidity.