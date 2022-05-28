Fayetteville makes changes to rideshare pickups in the entertainment district

The Fayetteville entertainment district will now have designated pickup locations for rideshares.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) announced some changes to rideshares in the entertainment district.

There will now be designated pickup locations for rideshares Thursday through Saturday nights from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft will direct you to the location to get picked up at these times. There are signs at the pick-up locations and there will not be any changes to drop-off locations.



FPD says this is an effort to keep foot and vehicle traffic as safe as possible during the busiest times on Dickson St. FPD will work with businesses, citizens, and drivers to make this a smooth transition.

