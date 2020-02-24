Rick's Bakery whipping up thousands of King Cakes for Mardi Gras in Fayetteville

Rick’s Bakery is preparing thousands of King Cakes for customers.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fat Tuesday is this week, which means people are gearing up to celebrate Mardi Gras.

One of the Mardi Gras traditions is king cakes. Rick’s Bakery is preparing thousands of King Cakes for customers.

Owner Rick Boone says the bakery starts preparing for Mardi Gras on January 1. It’s one of their busiest holidays, but he loves what the holiday brings to the bakery.

“I just love the atmosphere, the colors, the sugar, everyone’s having a grand time it’s a party time they throw parades around town, and it’s just about having a party and a good time,” he said.