Richard Barnett due in federal court tomorrow

Gravette native Richard Barnett is due back in federal court this week tomorrow (June 15).

Barnett is facing multiple charges related to the January 6th riot at the US Capitol.

Barnett made national headlines when he was seen on social media in a photo with his feet on a desk in House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi's office.

He is also accused of stealing a piece of mail from, the speaker and he spoke exclusively with 5NEWS on that night.

Barnett was released from jail earlier this Spring while he awaits trial. He is currently on home detention with location monitoring supervised by Pretrial Services.