Sept. trial date confirmed for Capitol riot suspect Richard Barnett

Richard Barnett has pleaded not guilty for his participation in the Capitol attack , and his trial has been scheduled to start on Sept.6, 2022.

GRAVETTE, Ark. — A trial has been set for a man captured in an infamous photo with his feet propped up on a desk in Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Richard Barnett has pleaded not guilty, and his trial has been scheduled to start on Sept.6, 2022.

Supporters of former-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to overturn the Electoral College count, certifying Joe Biden as the President of the United States. Multiple deaths have been attributed to the clash between protesters and Capitol police.

Barnett's explanation on how he ended up in the Capitol building the day of the attack has varied since his arrest. He first claimed the crowd swept him up in front of the Capitol and shoved him inside the building. He has also said he was looking for a bathroom. Barnett spoke with a Russian reporter after being released from jail, saying he was there to "exercise his First Amendment rights," as reported by other media outlets.

Barnett faces numerous charges in connection with the Capitol riot, including obstruction of an official proceeding; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in certain rooms in a Capitol building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building; and theft of government property.

Barnett is currently out of jail ahead of his trial. During Tuesday's hearing, the judge commented that Barnett had grown out his beard since he had last seen him. Barnett responded that he was growing it out until all of the rioters were set free.

Four other Arkansans are facing charges for their connection to the Jan. 6 attack.

