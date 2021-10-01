Ribbon-cutting scheduled for Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield building in Springdale

The building will support Arkansas Blue Cross’ growing presence in Northwest Arkansas.

SPRINGDALE, Ark — The Springdale Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon-cutting and grand opening at 10 a.m. Nov. 3 to celebrate the completion of an 81,000-square-foot office building for Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield.

In November 2019, Little Rock-based USAble Corp. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arkansas Blue Cross) announced the $3.8 million purchase of the new building’s future site — an 8.81-acre tract west of Interstate 49, southeast of Arvest Ballpark. The property is immediately northwest of the intersection of I-49 and Don Tyson Parkway.

The building will support Arkansas Blue Cross’ growing presence in Northwest Arkansas. Arkansas Blue Cross headquarters will remain in Little Rock.