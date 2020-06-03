Rhea Lana's of NWA event starts this weekend in Springdale

Rhea Lana's is one of the top ten children consignment events in the nation.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Rhea Lana's of NWA spring/summer event kicks off Saturday (Mar. 7).

It is one of the top ten children's consignment events in the nation and will be held at the Encore Event Center in Springdale.

1,200 families will be re-selling children's clothing, toys, furniture, baby equipment, maternity clothing, video game systems, books, DVDs, nursing items, sporting equipment, and more.

Shoppers can find great deals on quality brands like Gymboree, Graco, and Radio Flyer, as well as boutique brands such as Matilda Jane and Mustard Pie.

The pre-sale for consignors and purchased pass holders begins Saturday (Mar. 7), and the event will be open to the public with free admission Sunday (Mar. 8) through Saturday (Mar. 14).

Event times and ticket information can be found on Rhea Lana's Facebook page.

Over the last 20 years, Rhea Lana’s has grown to a nationally recognized, award-winning franchise with 92 franchises, in 22 states and counting.

Rhea Lana’s started as a business to serve young families and has experienced tremendous growth over the last two decades.

Unsold items are donated to non-profit organizations, who give them directly to children and families in need.