Revenue Offices across Arkansas temporarily changing business hours

17 Arkansas Revenue Offices operate with extended business hours but will switch to standard hours of operation on Jan. 25.

ARKANSAS, Ark. — Revenue Offices in Arkansas with extended hours of operation will move to standard business hours beginning Jan. 25, according to an Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) news release.

Of the 134 DFA Revenue Offices,17 have extended hours of operation, opening at 7:00 a.m. and closing at 6:00 p.m.

Beginning Jan. 25, all 134 Revenue Offices will operate during standard business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and will continue to do so throughout the pandemic.

DFA’s Revenue Offices have remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with temporary exceptions and will continue to remain open.

Charlie Collins, DFA Commissioner of Revenue, said, “Our Revenue Office employees are here to help and assist Arkansans with their motor vehicle and driver service needs. I am extremely proud of this team and the work they do to maintain critical state services. I understand that reducing service hours is an inconvenience and for that, I apologize."

The following 17 offices will move from extended hours to standard hours:

Bentonville

Cabot

Conway

El Dorado

Fayetteville

Ft. Smith East

Harrison

Hot Springs (Albert Pike location)

Jonesboro

Little Rock Southwest

West Little Rock

Pine Bluff

Russellville

Sherwood

Springdale

West Memphis

White Hall

"We will continue to adjust to the challenges of the pandemic and of course our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees and customers," said Collins. "We anticipate operating all offices on standard business hours through the remainder of the COVID19 pandemic and we will revisit moving back to extended hours in some offices when it is over. We would also like to encourage Arkansans to visit us at mydmv.arkansas.gov to check out our services online. Thank you for your support during these unprecedented times.”

The Rogers Revenue Office is currently closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure and will announce the reopening date as soon as it is confirmed.

The remaining Revenue Offices in Northwest Arkansas are open for business.

Approximately 35-40% of vehicle registration renewals are currently being completed online in Arkansas.

In addition to renewing annually online, mydmv.arkansas.gov allows Arkansans to register a new vehicle, order a replacement driver’s license or ID, transfer vehicle ownership, order a personalized license plate and check the status of a car title and pre-register for a state ID or driver’s license.