Retaining wall in Hot Springs collapses, no injuries reported

Hot Springs Fire Department responded to a retaining wall collapse on Catalina Circle.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs Fire Department and Police Department responded to a failure in a retaining wall on Catalina Circle. The owner of the complex mentioned that she heard "poppings" during the morning and mentioned that she was outside at the time of the collapse.

Fire Department Chief Ed Davis confirmed that there was a failure in the retaining wall and noted that there will be a press release soon.

The Hot Springs Fire Department and Police Department worked together to evacuate multiple units.

No injuries are known at this time.