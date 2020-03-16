Restaurants and groups providing lunch to kids while schools are closed; List will be updated

Here is a list of local restaurants and groups providing meals whiles schools are closed due to the risk of coronavirus.

ARKANSAS, USA — Here is a list of restaurants and organizations that are providing food for our area's children while they are home from school due to coronavirus threat. We will update as we receive new information.

Fort Smith:

Carrot Dirt - Fort Smith

Clean Cookin' - Fort Smith

...

Alma:

Alma School District - Alma schools have provided a list of locations free lunch can be picked up. For those who cannot travel, contact the location nearest to you on the list, and they will deliver. This Facebook post from School Board President, Carrie Jernigan has the list of lunch pickup locations. Food can be picked up between 10 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

...

Van Buren:

Van Buren School District - VBSD will serve breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday of this week at several school locations between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Clean Cookin' - Van Buren

...

Fayetteville:

Clean Cookin' - Fayetteville

CJ's Burgers - Fayetteville

Big sexy food - Fayetteville

Marcos pizza - Fayetteville, Bentonville, Springdale

J's - Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers

...

Springdale:

Clean Cookin' - Springdale

Springdale School Cafeterias - Springdale school cafeterias will all be open today (Mar. 16).

Sammich Love - Springdale

Sams club - Springdale

Marcos pizza - Springdale, Fayetteville, Bentonville

JJ's - Springdale, Fayetteville, Rogers

...

Johnson:

Wrights BBQ - Johnson

...

Bentonville:

Marcos pizza - Bentonville, Springdale, Fayetteville

Clean Cookin' - Bentonville

...

Rogers: